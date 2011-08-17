DEAR MOTOROLA EMPLOYEES: What Do You Think Of Your New Owners?

Photo: AP

Google’s decision to buy Motorola is about as close as Motorola’s employees are going to get to winning the lottery.At least that’s how to seems to us from the outside.



Google is famous for fantastic perks like free food, and scooters and all sorts of other things. Motorola is not famous for such things.

But now Motorola’s rank and file get to become Googlers! At least, the ones Google keeps.

And so … we want to know how Motorola’s rank and file feel about the new move. Excited? Nervous? Anxious?

Let us know in the comments, or better yet, email us at [email protected] or through our tips line which is here. All responses are kept anonymous.

We’ve done this with Research In Motion and HP in the past and it’s been useful for getting the pulse of the company.

So Motorolaians — or is Motorollers? — let us know what your thinking!

