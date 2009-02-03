Motorola Earnings Preview: How's That mobile phone Spinoff Going? (MOT)

Motorola (MOT) already warned that it had a terrible Q4: Last month, the company said Christmas quarter mobile phone shipments dropped 54% year-over-year, and that revenue would miss consensus by as much as $500 million.



So when the company discusses its earnings Tuesday morning, we’ll be listening closest for what’s next. This includes:

How Motorola’s mobile phone spinoff plans are going. Last October, Motorola said its spinoff — originally scheduled for this summer — would be delayed indefinitely.

Whether the company is really demoting Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile and focusing on Google’s (GOOG) Android platform.

How the rest of Motorola’s business — its network infrastructure and set-top box units — is doing.

What, if any, guidance the company will give for 2009.

Analysts expect Motorola to report $0.00 of adjusted EPS on $7.15 billion of revenue — down from their $7.5 billion revenue consensus from January. Motorola said in its pre-announcement that revenue would fall between $7.0-7.2 billion.

For the full year, the Street expects Motorola to earn $0.01 on $25.8 billion of revenue — down 14.5% year-over-year.



