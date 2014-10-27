Motorola Is About To Release A New Android Phone With Super Long Battery Life, And Here's What It Looks Like

Motorola and Verizon are expected to unveil a new Droid phone on Tuesday, but we may already have a clear idea of what it will look like.

Twitter account Moto Firmware (which is not at all affiliated with Motorola) has just posted a new set of images that reportedly show Motorola’s new Droid Turbo in its retail packaging (via Android Police). Based on the photos, it seems like the new Droid will look a lot like the second-generation Moto X and Nexus 6.

The Droid Turbo appears to feature a more rounded body compared to the current Droid Maxx and Droid Razr M. It’s hard to tell exactly how large the phone is, but since there are virtually no bezels around its screen we can expect the display to be fairly big.

The phone’s most impressive feature, however, is expected to be its battery life. If the reports are accurate, the device’s 3,900 mAh battery should be able to last for 48 hours on a single charge. If that’s the case, the Droid Turbo will likely be marketed as Motorola’s follow up to the Droid Maxx phone, which comes with a 3,500 mAh battery.

Here’s a leaked photo of the new Droid Turbo compared to last year’s Droid Maxx.

The Droid Turbo is also expected to come with a super sharp 2560 x 1440 resolution screen, a 21-megapixel camera, and a faster processor compared to its predecessor.

Verizon and Motorola will be officially unveiling the phone on Tuesday, and the Droid Turbo is rumoured to go on sale as early as Oct. 30.

