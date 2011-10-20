Motorola DROID RAZR – The Coolest Phone That's Destined To Fail

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Motorola took the wraps off its subtly hyped reboot of the classic RAZR cell phone Tuesday.This one isn’t a clamshell beast (those are so 2004!) like the original. Instead, Motorola took a more modern approach, threw its hat into the “me-too!” bandwagon, and produced a thin and sleek touch screen smartphone that will be released all over the world starting in November.



Motorola boasted about the phone’s functionality and durability.

But while I am sure this phone will be (if nothing else) a nice alternative to the usual batch of iPhone competitors, the problem is that, with the nation’s leading cell phone now available on Sprint, is there really the need for more alternatives?

Samsung has successfully acquired a number of consumers who don’t want an iPhone. How many more could there be? Whatever the number, it’s a war Samsung is positioned to win, especially with the Nexus slated for release (and an official unveiling tomorrow in China, it seems).

TechCrunch recently referred to the Nokia N9 as the “most amazing phone you’ll never buy.” At the end of his review, Robin Wauters concluded, “It’s a sad, strange paradox: the phone is so beautiful and works so smoothly that I’m actually having a hard time putting the N9 down, but I can honestly say that I would never recommend anyone to go out and purchase it in a world so chock-full of better choices, especially at that price.”

Sad indeed. How is it that consumers can let a good phone fall by the wayside like that?

The answer is simple: we don’t just live in an iOS/Android world. We live in one that’s controlled by Apple and Samsung, with a little HTC on the side.

If a third (and equally significant) player is to emerge, it clearly isn’t going to happen yet.

