Huge Pictures Of Motorola's Droid RAZR, The Thinnest Smartphone Ever

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Today Motorola announced its new flagship Android device, the Droid RAZR.It’s the thinnest smartphone ever, 4G LTE fast, and packs a serious punch. It’s like a Droid Bionic but thinner and cooler.



Also, the RAZR sports the first 4.3 inch Super AMOLED qHD display, and it’s a stunner.

Here’s everything we saw today at Motorola’s big event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.