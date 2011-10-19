Huge Pictures Of Motorola's Droid RAZR, The Thinnest Smartphone Ever

Ellis Hamburger
droid razr main image

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Today Motorola announced its new flagship Android device, the Droid RAZR.It’s the thinnest smartphone ever, 4G LTE fast, and packs a serious punch. It’s like a Droid Bionic but thinner and cooler.

Also, the RAZR sports the first 4.3 inch Super AMOLED qHD display, and it’s a stunner.

Here’s everything we saw today at Motorola’s big event.

Here's Sanjay Jha, the CEO of Motorola Mobility. He has some big products to reveal today.

Announcing, the revival of the RAZR brand, the Droid RAZR. It's Motorola's new flagship smartphone.

The RAZR is 7.1mm at its thinnest, making it the thinnest smartphone ever built.

The back is made of kevlar fibre, and its insides are coated with water-repellent chemicals. This thing is durable.

It has a 1080p camera on the back and a 1.3 MP 720p camera on the front.

But wait, there's more!

It runs on Verizon's blazing fast 4G LTE network. It's the most expansive LTE network in the country.

Here's how long it takes to upload a 5MB video to the internet using an iPhone 4S, and using a Droid RAZR.

We got our hands on the RAZR, and it's super thin. It's also shockingly light.

It still feels solid, despite its incredible waistline.

This is the top of the phone, which is not nearly 7.1mm thin, but there is an HDMI-out port.

The kevlar backing is the same material used to make bulletproof vests

Here's a shot comparing the RAZR to the iPhone 4. The RAZR is much thinner and lighter.

The RAZR's 4.3 inch screen dwarfs the iPhone's 3.5 inch screen.

Motorola also announced the Moto ACTV, an iPod Nano-esque MP3 player for exercising.

You can wear it as a watch, plus there's a pretty cool headphone accessory that monitors your heartbeat through your ears.

The ACTV even plugs into the RAZR, so you can take calls (via Bluetooth) and check texts while you're running.

Now check out...

13 Things We Wish Apple's Siri Would Do >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.