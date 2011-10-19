Huge Pictures Of Motorola's Droid RAZR, The Thinnest Smartphone Ever

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Today Motorola announced its new flagship Android device, the Droid RAZR.It’s the thinnest smartphone ever, 4G LTE fast, and packs a serious punch. It’s like a Droid Bionic but thinner and cooler.
Also, the RAZR sports the first 4.3 inch Super AMOLED qHD display, and it’s a stunner.
Here’s everything we saw today at Motorola’s big event.
The back is made of kevlar fibre, and its insides are coated with water-repellent chemicals. This thing is durable.
It runs on Verizon's blazing fast 4G LTE network. It's the most expansive LTE network in the country.
Here's how long it takes to upload a 5MB video to the internet using an iPhone 4S, and using a Droid RAZR.
You can wear it as a watch, plus there's a pretty cool headphone accessory that monitors your heartbeat through your ears.
The ACTV even plugs into the RAZR, so you can take calls (via Bluetooth) and check texts while you're running.
