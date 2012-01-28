Motorola Solved Your Phone's Crappy Battery Life Problem

Droid RAZR (left) and the thicker Droid RAZR MAXX (right)

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

At the Consumer Electronics Show, Motorola showed us the Droid RAZR MAXX, a new Android phone with a tremendously long lasting battery.According to a new test undertaken by Laptop Magazine, the RAZR MAXX lasts a whopping eight hours and 25 minutes while browsing full time over its 4G LTE network.



Second place went to the Droid Charge, which lasts six hours and 42 minutes. Samsung’s new flagship device, the Galaxy Nexus, couldn’t even make it to the four hour mark.

What’s perhaps most remarkable is that Motorola managed to squeeze such an enormous battery into a phone only .35 inches thick.

Until now, the biggest problems with LTE phones has been poor battery life. We had a tough time getting the Verizon Galaxy Nexus to last a full day with normal use, for example.

We’re testing the RAZR MAXX now, so stay tuned for our full review of the device next week.

