Amazon Just Sliced About $200 Off The Droid Razr

Motorola’s Droid Razr launches today for $299.99, but Amazon is selling it for just $111.11 on a new two-year contract.The deal only applies to new Verizon Wireless customers.



If you’re in the market for the world’s slimmest smartphone (at 7.8mm), then this is a heck of a deal. In any Verizon Store, the Razr costs nearly three times as much.

The Razr features a 1.2 Ghz dual-core processor, a 4.3-inch qHD Super AMOLED screen, speedy 4G LTE speeds, and a kevlar backing.

There’s already a 8-9 day backorder on the Razr, TechCrunch reports.

