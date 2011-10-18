Is This Motorola's Secret Droid Phone It's Going To Announce Tomorrow?

Photo: Droid Life

Motorola is going all out today, teasing the next round of smartphones and tablets it plans to announce at its big event in NYC tomorrow.As part of the campaign, Motorola launched this teaser site with some clues about what’s to come.



Droid Life was able to dig up this image of a new smartphone from the site. It’s most likely the Droid Razr (or Spyder) we’ve been hearing about for the last few weeks.

It’s not the prettiest looking phone, but we’re expecting the specs to be pretty wild.

We’ll know more for sure tomorrow during Motorola’s announcement. Check back here at noon Eastern for our live coverage.

