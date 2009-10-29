Motorola Droid First Hands On: It's A Terminator

The Motorola Droid. Not to mix droid metaphors here, but I feel like it’s the phone Darth Vader would use. And after a couple of minutes using it, I’m still excited about it.

Motorola Droid First Hands On →

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a81a7acb309242159b05a55/image.jpg" link="http://www.gizmodo.com" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”first-hands-on-1″

title=”First Hands On”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8733f0000000000939e7b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”first-hands-on-2″

title=”First Hands On”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae87349000000000014722e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”first-hands-on-3″

title=”First Hands On”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae873520000000000611eb5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”first-hands-on-4″

title=”First Hands On”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae87363000000000040a9a3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”first-hands-on-5″

title=”First Hands On”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8736c0000000000d1274f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”first-hands-on-6″

title=”First Hands On”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8737400000000003ea5b3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-7″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8737d000000000039d11d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-8″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8738700000000004596d6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-9″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae873900000000000c77764/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-10″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8739800000000009f02eb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-11″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae873a30000000000d3614e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-12″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae873ad0000000000c57bae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-13″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae873b900000000006f7435/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-14″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae873c9000000000084d734/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-15″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae873d2000000000088a2ba/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-16″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae873dd000000000086eb40/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-17″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae873e50000000000911178/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-18″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae874020000000000f07dc7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-19″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8740a00000000007b3762/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-20″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae874150000000000313094/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”meet-the-droid-21″

title=”Meet the Droid”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8742000000000006c3bc6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.