Motorola's Droid 4 Makes Its Big Debut, And It Looks Just Like The Droid RAZR

Photo: via Droid Life

Even though the Motorola Droid 3 is mere months old, Droid Life already got its hands on photos of Motorola’s new slide-out keyboard device, the Droid 4.It’s clearly part of the same family as the Droid RAZR, sporting hard edges, slim profile, 1080p video recording, and MOTO ACTV (Motorola’s exercise gadget) compatibility.



Odds are, the device will have the same 1.2 Ghz dual-core processor the RAZR has, as well as a pretty darn good “backlit” keyboard.

No word yet on pricing or a release date, but it looks to be almost finished. One potential negative is that the device will likely ship with Android 2.3.5 when it launches, and not Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

