Motorola's New Droid 4 Looks Just Like The Svelte Droid RAZR, But With A Keyboard

Photo: Motorola

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Motorola announced the Droid 4, the newest entry in its long and storied line of Droid phones.The Droid 4 looks just like the Droid RAZR, the “thinnest smartphone” ever that Motorola announced a couple months ago.



The Droid 4 measures in a bit thicker at .5 inches thick, however, because it includes a full QWERTY keyboard.

The device features a 4 inch qHD display, 1.2 Ghz processor, 1 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal memory, and an 8 MP rear camera that shoots 1080p video.

While the Droid 4 won’t ship with Ice Cream Sandwich, the latest version of Android, it will receive it in a software update soon after launch.

No word on pricing for the Droid 4, but we’ll bet it costs around $199.99 on a new two-year contract. It should launch within the next few weeks on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.

