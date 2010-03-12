Motorola Doing Its Best To Take Google Search Out Of Android Phones In China

Photo: AT&T

Motorola has struck a deal with Microsoft to add Bing search and map widgets to Android powered phones.According to a release, it starts with phones in China, but it’s a “global alliance,” so Google could be getting pushed aside on its own software everywhere. (We’ve emailed Motorola to get some clarity.)



This is part of the risk with Android. It’s open source, so handset makers can do whatever they want with it. AT&T’s Android phone has Yahoo as its default search.

Motorola will pre-load a Bing bookmark on the mobile browser and a search widget with Bing integration.

All of this plays out while Google continues its negotiations with the Chinese government.

Motorola previously struck a deal with Baidu allowing it to be one of the Motorola-Android search engines on phones in China.

At the end of January, Morgan Stanley analyst Ehub Gelblum warned that Google’s tangle with the Chinese government could burn Motorola. That led to Motorola developing a workaround for apps and search.

