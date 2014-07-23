Motorola's New 'Digital Tattoos' Can Unlock Your Phone

While Apple and Samsung are using fingerprint sensors to make it easier unlock their smartphones, but Motorola has found a new passcode alternative — temporary tattoos.

Motorola announced Tuesday that Moto X owners in the US can now purchase digital tattoos that allow you to unlock your phone without typing in a PIN.

Motorola originally introduced the idea at last year’s D11 conference, but this is the first time we’re actually seeing a real product based on that concept.

The tattoo, which was created by VivaLnk and Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group, uses NFC technology and is thin and flexible enough to wear on your skin.

Although Motorola calls them digital tattoos, they’re actually more like NFC stickers that are meant to be worn on your skin. The tattoos use adhesive to stick to your skin and can be peeled off at any time.

Motorola claims these waterproof NFC tattoos are the size of a nickel and are designed to last for about five days. Tapping the digital tattoo to the back of your Moto X will supposedly unlock the device instantly, with no typing required.

Here’s a closer look at what the tattoo looks like:

NFC, or Near Field Communications, is a technology that lets you share content or perform certain tasks on your phone by simply touching your phone against the sensor. NFC is built into most Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S5 and Moto X. So, for instance, you can share photos with another NFC-enabled phone by tapping the two phones together back-to-back.

Although the idea seems like a viable solution for those who don’t have the patience to type in a password, NFC hasn’t really proven to be very popular with consumers. NFC stickers have been around for the past few years, but they’re still considered a niche accessory.

Moto X owners can head over to VivaLnk’s website and purchase a pack of 10 for $US9.99.

