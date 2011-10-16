Too Little, Too Late: Motorola Will Start Selling A $400 Xoom

Photo: Business Insider

Motorola will start selling a $400 Xoom this Sunday, the WSJ reports.The $400 Xoom will have 16 gigabytes of storage. The original Xoom had 32 gigabytes.



Will it make a difference? Probably not.

For $100 more, it’s worth it to get the superior tablet computer, the iPad.

If someone wants a really cheap tablet, they’ll just go for the Kindle Fire, which is $200.

Motorola is also expected to reveal a new Xoom 2 tablet this week. We’ll see how much it costs.

