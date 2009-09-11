Motorola 'CLIQ' Google Phone Coming To T-Mobile For Holidays

Motorola just announced its first Google phone, the ‘CLIQ’. The smartphone has a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, and will launch on T-Mobile later this year.
The Cliq includes Motorola’s new ‘MotoBlur‘ software, which basically replaces the standard Android home screen with a social networking dashboard.
You can see status updates, emails, etc., and update multiple social networking services at once. (You can also wipe a stolen phone remotely, etc.)
The phone also includes a 5 MP camera, video, a standard headphone jack, etc.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.