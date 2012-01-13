Motorola's Sexy CES Booth Has A Phone That Lasts So Long You Can Watch Eight Movies In A Row On It

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Motorola’s booth at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was one of the coolest we’ve seen.It’s filled with the latest from Motorola, like the brand new Droid XYBOARD tablet and the Droid RAZR MAXX, which has enough battery life to last you through eight movies.
Here’s the coolest stuff we saw at Motorola’s CES booth.
Here's Motorola's brand new Droid RAZR MAXX. It's essentially a Droid RAZR, but with an absurdly good battery.
Here's the brand new Droid 4. We really liked the feel of its keyboard, which actually has space between each key.
One cool Moto ACTV feature is that it actually measures which songs amp you up while you're working out.
The XYBOARD looks a lot cooler than the old XOOM did. One interesting note is that the volume rocker and lock button are placed on the back of the device.
The XYBOARD 10 has a bigger screen and has a front-facing camera in a different spot. You're meant to hold it horizontally, unlike the XYBOARD 8.2.
But for whatever reason, it has a touch-nub inside the keyboard which pops a cumbersome cursor up on your screen.
