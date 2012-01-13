Motorola's Sexy CES Booth Has A Phone That Lasts So Long You Can Watch Eight Movies In A Row On It

Ellis Hamburger
motorola droid razrsThe Motorola Droid RAZR, left, and Droid RAZR MAXX, at right.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Motorola’s booth at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was one of the coolest we’ve seen.It’s filled with the latest from Motorola, like the brand new Droid XYBOARD tablet and the Droid RAZR MAXX, which has enough battery life to last you through eight movies.

Here’s the coolest stuff we saw at Motorola’s CES booth.

Welcome to Motorola's giant CES booth. It's pretty sexy.

Did you know you could project images onto a bunch of jelly ropes? Well, you can.

The booth is packed with people and gadgets.

Here's Motorola's brand new Droid RAZR MAXX. It's essentially a Droid RAZR, but with an absurdly good battery.

Here's a Droid RAZR on the left, and a Droid RAZR MAXX on the right.

The Droid RAZR's battery is so big, you can watch eight movies in a row on it.

Or you can listen to music for nine years.

Here's an ugly purple new flavour for the Droid RAZR.

Here's the brand new Droid 4. We really liked the feel of its keyboard, which actually has space between each key.

Even though the Droid 4 has a slide-out keyboard, it's still pretty thin.

Here's the Moto ACTV, a new workout gadget that also holds all your music.

It's built on top of Android, and has a pedometer built in.

You can wear the Moto ACTV as a watch.

One cool Moto ACTV feature is that it actually measures which songs amp you up while you're working out.

Pair it with these SF600 headphones, and you can even keep track of your heart rate.

This guy is wearing the Moto ACTV on an arm band. He's literally been pedaling for hours.

Upload your fitness habits to the cloud and analyse your workout.

Here's the brand new Droid XYBOARD 8.2 tablet.

The XYBOARD looks a lot cooler than the old XOOM did. One interesting note is that the volume rocker and lock button are placed on the back of the device.

The XYBOARD 10 has a bigger screen and has a front-facing camera in a different spot. You're meant to hold it horizontally, unlike the XYBOARD 8.2.

The screen on the Xyboard is really sharp, especially when displaying iguanas.

The XYBOARD 10 comes with a stylus and a notepad app for scribbling.

The rubber around the edges makes it easy to hold.

This keyboard dock/case for the XYBOARD is actually decent.

But for whatever reason, it has a touch-nub inside the keyboard which pops a cumbersome cursor up on your screen.

This Motorola cable box can stream every TV channel wirelessly to any tablet, XYBOARD or iPad.

You can even change the channels. This app is perfect for watching TV in bed.

