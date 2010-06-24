Motorola Co-CEO Sanjay Jha: Here's Why You're Buying A Droid X Over An iPhone 4

When we were at the Droid X launch event today, we shoved a Flip camera in Motorola co-CEO Sanjay Jha’s face and asked him why people should buy a Droid X over an iPhone 4. Here’s his response.



Surprisingly, he doesn’t mention Verizon, which would be our top reason for buying one (and the reason most people buy Droids). He does mentions the big display, Flash, the 60,000 Android apps, and the high quality video. You tell us if you’re convinced.

See Also: Watch Verizon Squash Our Attempts To Compare The iPhone 4 To The Droid X

