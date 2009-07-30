Motorola mobile phone Sales Down By Half

Motorola’s (MOT) cost-cutting efforts led to a surprise Q2 profit, but the company is still not picking up any pace in the mobile phone industry.



Motorola shipped 14.8 million phones last quarter, down almost 50% year-over-year. Cost cuts reduced the mobile phone division’s operating loss to $253 million from a $346 million loss during Q2 2008.

But anything that will lead to a long-term recovery for Motorola — such as the Google Android-based phones it’s working on — is still under wraps.

“We have agreements in place with carriers and remain on track to bring our new smartphone devices to market for the holiday selling season,” co-CEO Sanjay Jha said in a statement. “We are also excited about our 2010 portfolio and are pleased with the customer feedback.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.