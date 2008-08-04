Motorola Hires New mobile phone CEO: Qualcomm's Sanjay Jha (MOT)

Motorola (MOT) finally has its turnaround man: The company named Dr. Sanjay Jha co-CEO and CEO of its Mobile Devices business this morning. Jha will lead the company’s mobile phone spinoff, scheduled for Q3 2008, and will be tasked with making the once-great mobile phone company profitable again.



Greg Brown, who’s been Motorola’s CEO since Ed Zander left last year, is now co-CEO of the company, and will continue to lead Motorola’s infrastructure businesses, which include wireless network gear and cable set-top boxes.

Jha, 45, was a rising star at Qualcomm — most recently as COO, which he was promoted to in December, 2006. He has an engineering background and recently led development of Qualcomm’s Flarion group — a WiMax competitor — as well as CDMA, Qualcomm’s chipset and software division.

His task at Motorola: Right a sinking ship that’s lost money, market share, and relevance, and figure out a multi-pronged approach to compete with cheap phones in emerging markets, high-end smartphone platforms from the likes of Apple (AAPL) and Research In Motion (RIMM), and services that rivals like Nokia (NOK) are increasingly investing in.

