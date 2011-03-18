Motorola's Atrix 4G Is The Best Android Phone On AT&T, But Its Laptop Dock Is Useless [Video Review]

We got our hands on a Motorola Atrix 4G and its laptop dock and played around with it for a few days.



Our verdict? Don’t bother with the useless laptop. If you’re on AT&T and really want an Android phone, then the Atrix 4G is the best of the slim Android selection the carrier has to offer.

Check out the video review for more details on the Motorola Atrix 4G.

Don’t Miss: Our Full Review Of The Atrix 4G

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

