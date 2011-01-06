Motorola Unveils An Android Phone That Can Power A Laptop

Photo: Gizmodo

Here’s one of those ideas that could be a sneak peak of the future and be totally amazing … or it could be the dumbest idea ever and totally flop.Motorola just unveiled the Atrix Android phone at CES. The Atrix is a super powerful smartphone that can plug into a laptop and power the laptop.



The laptop will mostly be for web based computing, offering the user a bigger screen and a keyboard.

This certainly sounds cool, but we think it’s going to be a total flop.

Here’s a few problems:

What happens when you want to talk on the phone and use a computer?

What happens when you want to do some real computing using big apps like Excel?

How much does the computer cost? Anything over $50 for a shell of a computer seems expensive.

What are the odds this thing works smoothly? (Not good.)

The ultimate problem with it from our perspective: It doesn’t really solve a problem. You can carry around a cheap netbook if you need a light weight computer. Why get this thing?

