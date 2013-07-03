It Sure Looks Like Google Is Taking A Shot At Apple In Its New Motorola Ads

This is probably a just a coincidence, but it’s weird.



Google’s new ad for the Motorola Moto X phone looks a lot like Apple’s latest ad.

It’s all text, and Motorola’s ad ends with, “Designed by You. Assembled in the USA.”

Apple’s ad is all text and it ends with, “Designed by Apple in California.”

OK. Maybe it’s not a coincidence. Maybe Google is taking a little shot at Apple?

And here’s the Apple ad:

