Motorola has two great new phones that you can get for a fraction of the cost of the iPhone

Motorola announced three new devices on Tuesday during an event in New York City.

The new premium flagship Moto X Style is the successor to last year’s Moto X, and it will only cost $US399 without a contract, which is an amazing price for a premium flagship device. It will be available to purchase in September.

The new Moto G continues Motorola’s most successful line of smartphone will be available in the US for $US179.99 on Tuesday.

For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 6 starts at $US649.

The other device it announced, the Moto X Play, is a slightly downplayed but more colourful version of the premium flagship Moto X Style, but it won’t be sold in the US, at least for now.

Here’s what you need to know about Motorola’s new devices.

The new Moto X Style has a sharp 5.7-inch display. It runs on pure Android 5.1 with some of Motorola's features built in. There are no layers, or 'skins' on top of Android here. This is just about what you'd get from Google's own Nexus devices. It's the best way to use Android. These are some of Motorola's own apps included with the phone. Don't worry, that 'Games' folder on the left shouldn't be there if you buy a Moto X Style. Motorola was adamant that there wouldn't be any so-called bloatware apart from a few other Motorola apps, which aren't intrusive at all. The rear-facing camera has been upgraded to a whopping 21 megapixels. A short demonstration showed that the Moto X Style could take better pictures in low-light situations that other flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S6 and iPhone 6. Only a comparison will reveal the truth when we get our hands on the the X Style. The front-facing camera is 5 megapixels with an 87-degree field-of-view and it's very own flash. Motorola said their Turbo Charger technology could charge the Moto X Style faster than the Galaxy S6, claiming you could get 10 hours of talk time from just 15 minutes of charging. The Moto X comes in a few colour options such as black with black metallic edging, or a white front with silver metallic edging. There are also coated silicone rubber, leather, or hardwood materials for the Moto X Style's back. Here is an example of a coated silicone rubber back. The black front option for the Moto X Style. The time display here is also an example of Motorola's Display feature, which shows you quick notifications when you make a gesture, like waving your hand over the screen or picking up the phone. Here's a Moto X Style with a hardwood back with the white/silver front/border. Here's a cyan leather version with the black front and metal border accents. And a grey leather option with the white/silver front and metal accents. And the Moto X Style comes in a variety of colours with options for different metallic accents on the back, and you can personalise your own Moto X Style through Motorola's website. And just in case you want specs: The Moto X Style will cost only $399 unlocked, which is an incredible price for so much phone. The new Moto G will sell for $179 and has 4G LTE. The 2015 Moto G has a 5-inch display, and it also runs pure Android 5.1. You can get several easily replaceable shells and accents for the Moto G 2015. The Moto G is the white phone on the left. The Moto X Style is on the right. Like its more premium cousin, the 2015 also Moto G gets Motorola's set of apps. For the 2015 Moto G's camera, Motorola added the same camera as you'd find on the Nexus 6, a $600 phone. It's a 13 MP camera. The new Moto G is also waterproof for up to an hour under a meter of water.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.