Motorola Announces MOTOACTV, Its Overpriced iPod Nano Clone

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Motorola just unveiled the MOTOACTV, a portable music player with a fitness bent.It’s a touchscreen device powered by Android, and it looks quite a bit like the iPod Nano.



It tracks your “power songs” to motivate your workout, and even monitors your heart rate. It’s sweatproof, scratch resistant, and informs you of your pace and distance as you jog.

All this data is automatically uploaded to Motoactv.com via WiFi.

There are two flavours, both available on November 6 — 8 GB for $250 and 16 GB for $300.

Who on earth is going to buy these when the iPod Nano is $129 for 8 GB, and the 16 GB is $149?

