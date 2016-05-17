Motorola just accidentally announced an upgrade to the best Android smartphone of 2015

Motorola The Moto G is getting an upgrade.

I’m in love with my Moto G.

It’s a dirt cheap smartphone but, somehow, it doesn’t feel like one. Sure, it’s got a plastic back. But it’s also fast, tough as nails, waterproof, and has a decent battery life — more than most high-end phones.

And now Motorola is putting out an upgrade.

The phone brand, now owned by Lenovo, announced on Tuesday the fourth-generation Moto G.

Going on sale at the start of June, it is available in two models — the Moto G and Moto G Plus.

Larger than previous models, it packs a 5.5-inch HD screen, and has decent specs, as ever: A 13MP camera (16MP in the Plus), a bumper 3,000mAh battery, and 16-64GB of storage.

In the UK, the Moto G will go for £169 ($245), and the Moto G Plus for £199 ($288).

The Moto G was actually announced accidentally — with the Motorola press team following up with an email apologising for sending a “draft press release” and asking for publications to hold off on publishing. But it’s too late, the cat is out the bag, and dozens of tech sites already have stories up on the new phone.

The press release doesn’t say whether it will continue to be waterproof, a feature I never realised I needed until its inclusion in the Moto G third-gen.

Motorola was not immediately available to comment.

There is also one big new feature in the new Moto G normally only found on higher-end devices: A fingerprint scanner that can be used to unlock the phone and authorise purchases.

We’ll have to wait to try out the Moto G before we can pass judgement properly — but right now, I’m excited.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.