Motorola Android Sales Miss Expectations

Motorola shipped fewer Android smartphones during the Christmas quarter than expected, and it expects to lose money this quarter.



The handset maker said today that it shipped 4.9 million smartphones during Q4, which is below the 5.5 million shipments expected by Morgan Stanley’s Ehud Gelblum.

And as Motorola’s top customer (Verizon Wireless) starts shipping Apple’s iPhone this quarter, Motorola says it expects to lose $26 million to $62 million.

Check Out Big Pictures Of Android 3.0, Google’s Tablet Operating System

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.