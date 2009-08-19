Motorola And Blockbuster Team Up For Mobile Movie Downloads

Motorola (MOT) announced a new deal with Blockbuster (BBI) to provide movie downloads for its mobile phones.

“Thousands” of on-demand Blockbuster titles will be available on select Motorola phones via an exclusive app.

This is a nice deal to make, and now Motorola has feature consistency with Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, which uses its own iTunes store for movie rentals and downloads. This is presumably going to be part of Motorola’s Google Android-powered devices, which will roll out over the next few months.

But downloading and watching full movies on a mobile phone is still a niche activity, so it’s hard to see this as a needle mover for either company.

