REVEALED: The First Advertisement From Motorola That Shows Google's Full Influence Over The Company

We are finally going to see how Google is changing Motorola, which it bought for $12.5 billion 2 years ago.



The company will release a new ad campaign for its next phone, dubbed the Moto X phone, starting tomorrow. The ad, which can be seen here, via Ad Age, has two themes: The phone is made in the USA, and it can be customised.

Motorola marketing VP Brian Wallace explained the ad, saying, “What we are doing which is very different is assembling [Moto X smartphones] here in the U.S. in our assembly plant in Ft. Worth, Texas … What better time than July 4th to come with a message like that?”

As for the customisation bit, Wallace said, “Smartphones are very different than other tech products a consumer owns,. They’re closer to shoes or a watch. You carry it with you everywhere you go. Everyone sees what phone you’re carrying and they judge you on it. Yet, it’s the one thing you carry that’s the least customisable.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.