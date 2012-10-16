SPOTTED: A motorised Trike Hauling A Minivan In China

Photo: Car News China

One major advantage of having a minivan is that it’s good for hauling stuff around.But this man in China has flipped that on its head: He popped what looks like a pretty defunct van on the back of his motorised tricycle.



This photo, taken in the outskirts of Xi’an, southwest of Beijing, was posted on Car News China, which shared it with us.

Here’s the view from the back:

Photo: Car News China

SEE MORE: Latvia’s Craziest Automaker Covered A Bentley In ‘Snake Skin’ For The Chinese New Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.