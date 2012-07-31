WATCH These Crazy Crashes Between Cyclists And Cars

Photo: YouTube

Healthy, good for the environment, and often very convenient, bicycles are popular, and getting more so. In New York City alone commuter cycling doubled from 2007 to 2011. But it can be dangerous.In 2010 (the most recent year statistics are available for), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports there were 618 pedacyclist fatalities and 52,000 injuries as a result of accidents with motor vehicles (pedacyclist includes any non-motorised vehicle – bicycles, tricycles, and unicycles – powered solely by pedals).



As with any accident, it can often be difficult to determine who is to blame or what exactly happened. But the rise in popularity of small cameras that can be attached to helmets is changing this. The New York Times recently wrote a feature on this phenomenon and years earlier CNN also covered the rise of the helmet camera.

The Internet abounds with examples of bicycles crashes and altercations and they can provide an insight into the danger riders face when they go out on the road and the state of rider/driver relations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.