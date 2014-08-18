Motor Vehicles Data Shows Australians' Ever-Growing Love For SUVs

Getty/Tim Boyle

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has this morning released the new motor vehicle sales data for July which, although they fell 1.3% seasonally adjusted in terms of total sales, showed that sales of SUVs hit a new record for Australia of 30,214 units during the month.

Passenger vehicles, at 44,803, were just 9 lower than the previous month with all the weakness in the “other” category.

Overall sales of new vehicles have certainly peaked and the trend on a 12 month basis is downward on the back of a slight decline in passenger vehicles and fall in the “other” category. The strength of SUV sales is evident as its trend higher continues unabated.

