It Looks Like Motorola's Next Major Smartphone Is Going To Be Huge

Motorola may only be days away from revealing its next flagship smartphone, which will likely be called the Moto X+1. However, we might already have a pretty clear idea of exactly how large the phone will be.

A new filing for an unnamed Motorola device recently popped up in the FCC’s database, as Droid-Life reported on Friday. According to the filing, this Motorola smartphone will support AT&T’s network and will measure about 5.5 by 2.8 inches in size.

What’s most interesting, however, is that this filing appears to reveal how large the Moto X+1’s screen could be. The document labels the diagonal screen size as 149mm, which equates to about 5.9 inches. Previous rumours and leaks have pointed to both a 5.2-inch display and a massive 5.9-inch display for the Moto X+1, so we won’t know for sure until Motorola comes forward to announce the device.

A 5.9-inch display is unusually large for a smartphone. That’s about one inch shy of being considered a tablet, since most smaller-sized tablets usually fall into the 7-8-inch range.

Motorola has been rumoured to be working on a 5.9-inch smartphone for the past few months, but earlier reports indicated that the company was building it for Google to be the Nexus 6.

Droid-Life’s link to the FCC filing appears to be broken at the time of writing, although the Android news blog grabbed a few screenshots that it claims are from the document.

We’re likely to see the Moto X+1 at Motorola’s press event in Chicago on Sept. 4.

