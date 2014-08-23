This Is Our Best Look Yet At Motorola's Next Smartphone -- And It Looks Just Like The Moto X

@evleaks This may be the Moto X+1

Motorola is expected to take the wraps off its next flagship smartphone in just a few weeks, and based on early leaks, it seems like the new handset will look almost exactly like the Moto X.

Reliable Twitter leaker Evan Blass, better known by his handle @evleaks, posted an alleged image of Motorola’s upcoming Moto X+1.

The phone looks nearly identical to the Moto X, but with a few minor tweaks. This year’s Motorola handset will reportedly be slightly bigger than its predecessor, while the speakers above and below the display will be longer than that of the Moto X.

@evleaks The Moto X+1 may come with two flash sensors next to its lens.

It looks like we can expect to see some camera improvements too. The two bright dots on either side of the camera lens are said to be two flashes, according to a source that spoke with PhoneArena.

This is an unusual camera setup, considering most smartphones only have one flash sensor that sits alongside the lens.

Judging by the leak, it seems like Verizon will be one of the carriers to get the Moto X+1 when it launches. Since one rendering shows a wooden back, it seems likely that Motorola will keep supporting the Moto Maker customisation studio as well.

Besides its dual flash camera, the Moto X+1 is expected to come with other hardware improvements compared to the Moto X. Rumours suggest it will run on a newer quad-core processor as opposed to the Moto X’s dual-core chip, which means it will be a little better at multitasking.

Motorola is also supposedly giving the Moto X+1 a full HD 5.2-inch 1080p display, indicating a step up from the Moto X’s 720p 4.7-inch screen.

Motorola is holding an event on Sept. 4 in Chicago, where it will presumably unveil the Moto X+1, another version of the Moto G, and more information about its Moto 360 smartwatch.

