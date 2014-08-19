This Is What Motorola's New Smartphone Will Probably Look Like

Motorola is only weeks away from unveiling its new smartphone, but we may already have a good idea of what it looks like. Following previous leaks, new images posted by Facebook page HelloMotoHK reportedly show the Moto X+1’s front panel alongside the Moto X.

According to the leaked images, Motorola’s new flagship will be slightly larger than the Moto X. Its front speakers appear to be noticeably bigger too, although the overall design seems to be the same as the Moto X. Android news blog Droid-Life (via BGR) first spotted the images on Facebook.

HelloMotoHK also posted an image of this front panel alongside previously leaked images of the Moto X+1 to outline their similarities. The same design, including the elongated front speaker, is clearly visible in each photo.

Here’s a closeup shot of the alleged front plate for the Moto X+1 alongside the Moto X.

And here’s what HelloMotoHK’s photo looks like compared to previous Moto X+1 leaks.

Another look at the Moto X+1 front panel next to the Moto X.

A closer look at the elongated speaker cutout on the top of the Moto X+1.

Motorola is expected to officially unveil the Moto X+1 alongside a few other products at its Chicago event on Sept. 4. Other than a bigger design, the Moto X+1 is expected to offer faster performance and a sharper screen than its predecessor. The company is also expected to reveal a new version of the Moto G, Motorola’s budget smartphone, in addition to smart earbuds and more details about its Moto 360 smartwatch.

