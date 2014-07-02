Motorola's Next Major Smartphone May Be Missing A Key Feature

Twitter/@evleaks This may be the Moto X+1 in a case

With it’s Moto E and Moto G, Motorola has been primarily focusing its efforts on budget phones ideal for emerging markets.

Now, it looks like the company is preparing to release its next major flagship, which will supposedly be called the Moto X+1.

Brazilian website Livraria Logos claims to have leaked a full list of hardware specifications for the Moto X successor.

Based on the specs, which were f

irst spotted by Droid-Life and have since been removed, it looks like we can expect a significant bump up in terms of hardware quality for the Moto X+1.

Even if it is an improvement from the Moto X, some of the hardware in the X+1 could be considered dated compared to the competition.

But there’s one hardware element that seems to be noticeably absent from the list. There’s no mention of Motorola’s touchless voice controls on the Moto X+1 in Lavraria Logos’ list, which was the big selling point behind the Moto X.

The Moto X comes with a a natural language processor developed by Motorola that enables the phone to hear your questions and commands intuitively. You don’t need to press a button, phrase your question in a particular way, or even wake the screen to access Google Now with the Moto X. Livraria Logos’ specifications list didn’t include a natural language processor, which possibly means we may not see the same type of performance from the Moto X+1.

Motorola’s next smartphone is expected to come with a full HD 1080p 5.2-inch display, which would be slightly larger than the Galaxy S5’s display. The Moto X+1 may also feature a 12-megapixel camera sensor, which means it will supposedly be able to produce clearer and sharper images than the 10-megapixel camera in the Moto X.

If the rumours hold up to be true, the Moto X+1 will be powered by a more modern processor than its predecessor. Livraria Logos reports that it will use the Snapdragon 800 — the same chip that powers the previous generation HTC One and the Nexus 5. However, newer phones have already moved on to the next iterations of that chip, the Snapdragon 801 or 805.

Of course, we won’t know exactly what to expect from Motorola’s next phone until the company makes an official announcement, and there’s plenty of reason to be sceptical of this report. Still, Droid-Life points out that this same Brazilian website did correctly leak details about the Moto E just before it was unveiled.

The reportedly leaked specs come just days after Twitter account @evleaks published a photo claiming to show a press rendering of the Moto X+1. We expect to learn more when Motorola actually unveils it’s next flagship smartphone, which is rumoured to debut alongside the Moto 360 official launch.

