LEAKED: This Could Be Motorola's Next Major Smartphone

TK Tech News via YouTube This might be the rumoured Moto X+1

A new photo claims to show an unreleased Motorola smartphone running the next version of Android, sparking speculation that this could be the company’s next flagship.

The photo shows an alleged Motorola smartphone that’s larger than the Nexus 5 and the Moto X.

The phone in this image, which was first published in a video from TK Tech News spotted by 9to5Google, is covered in white tape to hide any identifying markings. The phone is reportedly running on Verizon’s network.

From what we can see through the tape, it seems as if this handset has the same rounded edges as the Moto X, hinting this could potentially be the rumoured Moto X+1. The video’s narrator says Verizon will be getting three new Motorola Droid phones sometime this year, so there’s a chance the phone in this video could be a different device.

The narrator emphasised this Motorola phone’s screen is noticeably larger and produces more accurate colours than that of the Nexus 5. Based on his side-by-side comparison, the screen on this new Motorola phone looks brighter than that of the Nexus 5 too.

TK Tech News’ source also said the phone shown in the video has a 1080 HD display, which would line up with rumours surrounding the Moto X+1. Previous reports have suggested that Motorola’s Moto X successor will come with a larger 5.1-inch 1080p screen compared to the 4.7-inch 720p display on the Moto X.

Check out the video below to see for yourself.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.