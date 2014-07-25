LEAKED: This May Be Your Best Look Yet At Motorola's Next Big Smartphone

Android Police This may be the Moto X+1

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to release a new flagship smartphone within the next month or so, and recently-leaked photos claim to show exactly what the phone could look like.

A new report from Android Police contains a ton of high-resolution images claiming to show a near final build of Motorola’s successor to the Moto X — the Moto X+1.

The device shown in these photos features a slightly larger design than the current Moto X and a customised wooden back.

The edges are also coated with aluminium, which could give the Moto X+1 a slightly more premium and durable feel than Motorola’s current flagship.

Other than its larger screen and metal edges, the phone shown in the photos looks nearly identical to the Moto X.

Motorola is expected to expand its customisation options with the Moto X+1 as well.

While AT&T buyers have the option of choosing different colours for the Moto X’s rear shell, front plate, and accents, Motorola may offer custom leather back options in blue or purple for the Moto X+1.

The Moto X+1 is rumoured to feature a larger 5.2-inch 1080p screen compared to the Moto X’s 4.7-inch 720p display. The camera may come with a dual flash too, which would explain the two dots on either side of the camera, according to Android Police.

In general, the hardware seems to be a reasonable upgrade from the Moto X, although the leaks we’ve seen so far have yet to mention whether or not it will include a natural language processor.

This is the chip that enables the Moto X’s touchless voice controls, which allow you to access Google Now without even touching the phone while the screen is turned off. It was billed as one of the major features to launch with the Moto X, but it’s unclear if we’ll see the same type of functionality in the Moto X+1.

Motorola is rumoured to unveil the Moto X+1 in August as it did with the Moto X in 2013.

