Specs For Motorola's New Moto X Smartphone Leak, And They're Pretty Lackluster

The Moto X.

Motorola will announce its new flagship phone, the Moto X,



at a press event to announce the phone next week.Today, a full listing of specs for the smartphone has been discovered by Android Police.

The Moto X will have:

A 1.7GHz dual-core Qualcomm S4 processor

2GB of RAM

a 4.7-inch 720×1184 resolution screen

2.1 megapixel front-facing camera with 10.5 megapixel rear camera with flash

WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Android version 4.2.2

16GB storage

2,200 mAh non-removable battery

Those specs are fine, but still not as powerful as other top-tier Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S4. So why did Motorola decide on such modest hardware?

It’s likely because Motorola wants this phone to be affordable. This won’t necessarily be Google’s flagship Android phone, instead it will be a smartphone that’s good but will also be able to reach a wider user-base. Early reports have suggested the Moto X will only cost a few hundred dollars without a carrier subsidy.

