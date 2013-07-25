11 Must-Read rumours About Motorola's New Moto X Phone

Google chairman Eric Schmidt was caught using the Moto X in the wild.

Motorola will formally announce its new flagship phone, the Moto X, on August 1.



But the company hasn’t been shy at all about teasing the device over the last few months. In fact, the company’s press invitation for next week’s announcement shows what the Moto X will look like.

Still, many details on what the Moto X can do have leaked out by now. Let’s take a look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.