11 Must-Read rumours About Motorola's New Moto X Phone

Motorola will formally announce its new flagship phone, the Moto X, on August 1.
But the company hasn’t been shy at all about teasing the device over the last few months. In fact, the company’s press invitation for next week’s announcement shows what the Moto X will look like.
Still, many details on what the Moto X can do have leaked out by now. Let’s take a look.
There's been some chatter that the phone will be very inexpensive, possibly $200 without a carrier contract.
Its internal hardware specs will be relatively weak compared to other top-tier phones, but this is likely to keep the cost of the phone down.
It'll be announced on August 1, but Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside said in May that it wouldn't launch until October. (That could change, of course.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.