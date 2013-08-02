All The Cool Things Motorola's New Moto X Phone Can Do

Motorola officially unveiled its newest flagship phone, the Moto X, today.



This is the first phone that Motorola has made under the guidance of Google. (Google completed its $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola last year, but runs Motorola as a separate hardware company.)

We have a full rundown of all the nitty gritty Moto X details here, but we also pulled out a few of the coolest, most important features for you in the gallery below.

