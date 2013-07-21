LEAKED: Here's What Motorola's New Moto X Smartphone Will Look Like

Notorious gadget leaker, the anonymous @evleaks on Twitter, has published the first full press rendering of Motorola’s next smartphone, the Moto X.



Motorola will formally announce the Moto X to the press on August 1, but it’s been teasing the phone like crazy over the last few months. The Android phone will be the first Motorola device designed under Google’s direction. Google bought Motorola for $12.5 billion in 2011.

The Moto X will reportedly let you customise the hardware with different colours, laser engravings, and backgrounds. It’ll also respond to voice commands and let you perform actions with gestures, such as launching the camera app by quickly twisting the phone.

Here’s the photo:

