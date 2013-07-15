Motorola's Next Smartphone Will Be Able To Listen To You Even If The Screen Is Switched Off

The Moto X.

New details on Motorola’s upcoming flagship phone, the Moto X, leaked over the weekend in a training video for Canadian wireless carrier Rogers.



The video was first discovered by the tech site Ausdroid, but you can only watch it on this Google+ page right now.

Here’s a breakdown of the most important features discussed in the video:

The Moto X will always be listening for specific voice commands, even if the screen is turned off. You’ll be able to conduct searches and perform other commands by using Google Now, the voice assistant that built into Android phones, by saying “OK Google Now…”

Motion controls let you perform actions without tapping the screen to open an app or pressing a button. For example, you can launch the camera app by quickly twisting the phone.

A new notifications system called “Active Updates” will display incoming calls, texts, tweets, etc. on your lock screen. You can quickly glance at your phone and decide if you want to address the notification. (This is very similar to how the iPhone works.)

Motorola hasn’t been shy about discussing the Moto X in recent months. In fact, it’s already started an ad campaign for the phone. Motorola’s CEO Dennis Woodside said in May that the device will launch in October, but there have been a few reports recently that the phone could launch as early as August.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.