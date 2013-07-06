Motorola Bets You'll Want To customise Your Next Smartphone With colours And Laser Engravings

The new Motorola logo.

Motorola hasn’t been shy about its upcoming flagship phone.



In fact, it’s pre-announced the device at least twice in the last few months, most notably when the company’s CEO Dennis Woodside spilled the beans on the phone’s name, Moto X, and gave a broad overview of some of its features. Earlier this week, Motorola started an ad campaign for the Moto X and is now accepting sign-ups from customers.

Joanna Stern of ABC News has learned some more details on the Moto X, which should launch in October. The biggest news is that Motorola will give customers to customise the phone online before they order it, choosing from a variety of colours and optional laser engravings.

Here’s a quick taste of what Stern says is coming for the Moto X:

You can select different colours for the phone’s back cover and trim.

You’ll be able to upload a personal photo to Motorola’s website that will be your phone’s wallpaper when it ships to you.

It will be a “mid-range” phone, not a top-tier device like the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S4, or HTC One. (We’re guessing that means the Moto X will cost around $100 with a carrier contract.)

The phone will have a bunch of sensors that can perform tasks like automatically launching the camera app with a gesture. (Woodside said in May that the phone will be able to detect other things like whether or not you’re driving in a car.)

It’ll run the latest version of Google’s Android mobile operating system.

Based on public statements by Motorola and Stern’s additional reporting, we have a pretty good picture of what the Moto X will be like when it launches. It’s pretty unusual for a company to put so much hype into a product months before it launches, but we are in a bit of a lull for smartphone launches until the cycle picks up again this fall.

Google bought Motorola for $12.5 billion in 2011, but it’s taken some time for Motorola to clear out its old product pipeline and start making devices under Google’s guidance. The Moto X will be the first device from the “new” Motorola, which has rebranded itself as a Google company.

