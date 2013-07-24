Motorola's New Moto X Smartphone Will Have A Really Cool Camera App

We already know what Motorola’s new Moto X flagship phone will look like, even though we’re still a week away from the official announcement.



In the meantime, Android Police has obtained exclusive pictures of the Moto X’s new camera app.

The new camera UI features a clean, minimalist design.

The camera controls are designed to take up as little screen real estate as possible, and you can take a picture by tapping anywhere on the screen. Want to take multiple shots? Just hold your finger down.

Perhaps the coolest feature is “Quick Capture.” To access the camera, users only have to flick there wrist twice to open the camera app, even if the phone is asleep.

The Moto X will be Motorola’s first smartphone designed under the watchful eye of Google, who acquired Motorola for $12.5 billion in 2011.

You can take a look at a couple of screenshots below, or head over to Android Police for the entire set.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.