Motorola's New Ads Say Your Smartphone Is Lazy

One day before Apple’s highly anticipated September product announcement, Motorola rolled out a new series of television commercials for the Moto X.

The three spots, which are currently on YouTube and will premiere on TV Thursday night, star a big, long haired, sweater-wearing dude pretending to be a “Lazy Phone.” (He’s slow and gyrates when texted.)

Google poached its Motorola VP of strategic marketing Brian Wallace from Samsung last December, so the current marketing campaign appropriately fits in with the current vibe of smartphone ads. Although it doesn’t call out specific rivals like Samsung and Nokia do in commercials, the Moto X ads still humorously make fun of the competition.

While Moto X’s initial print and social marketing has heavily relied on sexual innuendos, only one of the current commercials has any hint of hanky panky.

Watch the spots below, made by Droga5:

