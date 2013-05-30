Motorola CEO Spill The Beans On A New 'Moto X' Phone And Says It Will Be 'Contextually Aware'

Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside announced last night that the company’s new flagship phone called Moto X will launch this October.



Speaking at AllThingsD’s D11 conference, Woodside confirmed earlier reports and rumours of the new smartphone, which had previously been codenamed the “X Phone.” Woodside said the Moto X will be manufactured in the US at a facility in Fort Worth, TX.

The Android phone will have several sensors that can tell when it’s in your pocket, when you’re driving in a car, etc. It can then be programmed for several different uses under various scenarios like automatically launching the camera app.

“It’s more contextually aware of what’s going on around it and allows you to interact with it in very different ways than you can today with other devices,” Woodside said.

Here’s the video from D11 where Woodside talks about Moto X:

