Motorola Is Making A Smartwatch With A Round Display, And It Looks Pretty Good

Motorola posted the following video teasing the release of its new smartwatch coming this summer called the Moto 360. The video doesn’t reveal much information about the device, but discusses how Motorola’s designers are putting the gadget together. It has an attractive round display.

This news comes on the heels of Motorola’s former owner Google announcing the arrival of its smartwatch operating system called Android Wear. Several other manufacturers like Samsung, Fossil, HTC, and LG have all partnered with Google to make smartwatches in the coming months.

You can watch the video below.

