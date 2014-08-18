Best Buy Accidentally Revealed How Much Motorola's Google-Powered Smartwatch Will Cost

Motorola is expected to reveal more information about its Moto 360 smartwatch next month, but it looks like Best Buy has already beat them to it.
The electronics retailer posted a product page for Motorola’s new smartwatch, revealing that it will cost $US249.99.
At that price, the Moto 360 will cost a little more than Samsung’s Gear Live smartwatch ($199) and the Pebble Steel ($229), but slightly less than the Samsung Gear 2 ($299).
The Moto 360’s product page on Best Buy has since been taken down and was first spotted by Droid-Life on Sunday.
The page also listed some of the Moto 360’s features and specifications, which include a circular 320 x 920 Gorilla Glass display, a built-in heart rate monitor, and a pedometer. There’s no word on when it will be available for purchase, however.
The price doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering Motorola accidentally revealed how much the Moto 360 would cost back in May. The company held a design contest inviting developers to create watch faces for the Moto 360, with the main prize being a free watch. Motorola noted in the fine print that the watch was valued at $US250.
Motorola is holding an event on Sept. 4, where it will presumably unveil more details about when the Moto 360 will officially launch and some new smartphones.
Here’s a screenshot of the Best Buy page that Droid-Life saved before it was taken down:
