Motorola Just Accidentally Revealed How Much Its Google-Powered Smartwatch Will Cost

Motorola may have inadvertently told us how much its Moto 360 smartwatch will cost when it launches this summer.

Motorola is holding a contest inviting developers to create watch faces for its upcoming smartwatch, and embedded in those rules is the grand prize: a Moto 360 smartwatch valued at $US249.

Here’s a screenshot of the document, which was first spotted by Android Central:

This would put it on par with the Pebble Steel while still keeping it a little cheaper than Samsung’s $US299 Gear 2. Of course, Motorola could always change the price before it releases the Moto 360 in the coming months, but it seems like a pretty clear indicator of how much the watch is likely to cost.

The Moto 360 is one of the first smartwatches that will run Google’s new software for wearable tech called Android Wear.

The Moto 360 is different from other smartwatches on the market with its round watch face, which makes it look more like a true wristwatch rather than a shrunken smartphone on a wristband.

We’ll have to wait until it launches to really gauge what it can do.

