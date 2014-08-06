We Just Learned More About How Motorola's New Smartwatch Will Work

Mister Gadget The Moto 360 in its charger

Motorola hasn’t revealed much about its upcoming Moto 360 smartwatch, but a new report reveals more details about what users can expect when it launches later this summer.

Tech blog Mister Gadget (via The Verge) published a lengthy photo gallery showing the Moto 360 up close, including one with its wireless charging cradle.

Based on the images, it looks like the watch will fit into a small cylindrical dock that provides power without requiring a cable. There’s also a small light at the bottom of the dock that tells you when the watch is charging.

Mister Gadget also revealed a few other notable details, including the fact the watch will be water- and dust-resistant. There’s also a heart rate monitor and pedometer, meaning the watch will be able to keep track of your steps.

The author of the post, Luca Viscardi, also mentioned that the Moto 360 might debut later in August, but said he was “uncertain.”

The Moto 360’s battery life, according to Viscardi, is also said to be better than that of the LG G Watch.

The Moto 360 is one of the first smartwatches that will run on Android Wear — Google’s new mobile operating system for wearable devices. We expect to learn more about the device later this summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.